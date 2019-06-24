USA

Woodstock 50 May be Back on at New Venue

June 24, 2019 12:38 PM
FILE - This March 30, 2004 file photo, shows the grand stands at Vernon Downs in Verona, N.Y. A smaller Woodstock 50 festival could possibly be held at the upstate New York harness track and casino. Town of Vernon Supervisor Randy Watson tells the…
A smaller Woodstock 50 festival could possibly be held at an upstate New York harness track and casino.
 
Town of Vernon Supervisor Randy Watson tells the Poughkeepsie Journal that Woodstock 50 has applied for a permit to hold its concert Aug. 16-18 at Vernon Downs, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Syracuse.
 
Watson says the proposed capacity was 45,000-50,000 people — far smaller than the 150,000 planned for at the initial venue, Watkins Glen International.
 
Woodstock concert promoters had no comment Monday.
 
 Vernon Downs owner Jeffrey Gural said in an email Monday they're close to signing a letter of intent and could host up to 65,000 people, but without camping.
 
 The festival has faced a series of setbacks, including Watkins Glen pulling out earlier this month .

