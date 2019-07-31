VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
VOA1 is the Voice of America’s 24/7 English language music network. Hear the freshest cuts from chart-toppers Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Pink, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more.
Listen Live
The newest music from the hottest artists!
VOA1 is the Voice of America’s 24/7 English language music network. Hear the freshest cuts from chart-toppersBeyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Pink, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more.
Listen Live
Let us know what you’d like to hear. You can reach VOA1 hosts Larry London, Ray McDonald and Lady DJ at VOA1@voanews.com
Or if you prefer putting pen to paper, write them at:
VOA1
Voice of America
330 Independence Ave., S.W.
Suite 3030A
Washington, D.C. 20237
USA