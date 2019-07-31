VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London

About the Show

VOA1 is the Voice of America’s 24/7 English language music network. Hear the freshest cuts from chart-toppers Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Pink, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more.

Listen Live

The newest music from the hottest artists!

VOA1 is the Voice of America’s 24/7 English language music network. Hear the freshest cuts from chart-toppersBeyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Pink, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more.



Listen Live



Let us know what you’d like to hear. You can reach VOA1 hosts Larry London, Ray McDonald and Lady DJ at ​VOA1@voanews.com

Or if you prefer putting pen to paper, write them at:

VOA1

Voice of America

330 Independence Ave., S.W.

Suite 3030A



Washington, D.C. 20237

USA