Listen

Soul Lounge

Featured Episode
Embed
Listen
Soul Lounge 1799396
Soul Lounge 1799396 audio player.

Soul Lounge

September 14, 2015

This week on Soul Lounge: 90's R&B group SWV is back with a new single and the self proclaimed R&B Hippie Neo-Soul Rock Star, Raheem Devaughn, gives us something to satisfy our sweet tooth. Plus, get the 411 on the long awaited biopic about a comedy legend during "Strong in The City".

Latest Episodes
August 31, 2015
Soul Lounge
U.S. pop star Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009 from a lethal combination of drugs that included the powerful anesthetic propofol
August 24, 2015
Soul Lounge
Music lover and cultural critic, Shawna Renee, introduces you to some of her favorite Soul, R&B and Hip Hop artists.
August 17, 2015
Soul Lounge
Music lover and cultural critic, Shawna Renee, introduces you to some of her favorite Soul, R&B and Hip Hop artists.
August 10, 2015
Soul Lounge
Janet Jackson takes the stage to accept the Ultimate Icon Award during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015.
August 03, 2015
Soul Lounge
Music lover and cultural critic, Shawna Renee, introduces you to some of her favorite Soul, R&B and Hip Hop artists.
Full Episodes
Soul Lounge - Kenya
00:59:12
July 27, 2015

Soul Lounge

Music lover and cultural critic, Shawna Renee, introduces you to some of her favorite Soul, R&B and Hip Hop artists.
00:55:00
July 27, 2015

Soul Lounge

Music lover and cultural critic, Shawna Renee, introduces you to some of her favorite Soul, R&B and Hip Hop artists.
00:54:59
July 20, 2015

Soul Lounge

About the Show

Hosted by The Lady DJ, Shawna Renee, Soul Lounge brings you music, interviews and performances from some of the best Neo-Soul &  conscious Hip-Hop artists in the world.  You’ll also hear Classic Soul from legendary musicians who have inspired a the new generation of groundbreaking artists.  Listen for your favorites from Erykah Badu, Omar, Lauryn Hill and D’angelo, The Roots, Sade and Marvin Gaye, plus music from up and coming artists to watch.