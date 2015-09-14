Listen
September 14, 2015
This week on Soul Lounge: 90's R&B group SWV is back with a new single and the self proclaimed R&B Hippie Neo-Soul Rock Star, Raheem Devaughn, gives us something to satisfy our sweet tooth. Plus, get the 411 on the long awaited biopic about a comedy legend during "Strong in The City".
Hosted by The Lady DJ, Shawna Renee, Soul Lounge brings you music, interviews and performances from some of the best Neo-Soul & conscious Hip-Hop artists in the world. You’ll also hear Classic Soul from legendary musicians who have inspired a the new generation of groundbreaking artists. Listen for your favorites from Erykah Badu, Omar, Lauryn Hill and D’angelo, The Roots, Sade and Marvin Gaye, plus music from up and coming artists to watch.