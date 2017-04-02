Abducted Somali Journalist Found Tortured, But Alive

A colleague says that a Somali journalist who was kidnapped Saturday was found tied up and alive in the agricultural town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Mogadishu, the capital. He had been tortured and released by his captors.



Ahmedwali Hussein, an editor at Goobjoog radio and television station, said a farmer found Hanad Ali Guled, a television news producer, lying in his field with hands and legs tied behind his back.



He said Guled had difficulty speaking because of the torture that had been inflicted on him.



No group has claimed responsibility for the journalist’s abduction by six armed men who stopped him on his way to work outside Mogadishu Saturday.

In a post on its website, Goobjoog said the threats Guled received were related to his work on drought-relief campaigns. Guled is the co-founder of Media for Aid, a program aimed at encouraging people to help drought victims.

No one so far has claimed responsibility for the abduction. Goobjoog is calling for his immediate release.