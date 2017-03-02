ACLU Seeks Potential Perjury Investigation for US Attorney General

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday called for an investigation into whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions perjured himself during a confirmation hearing in which he denied having contacts with Russians during the U.S. presidential campaign.

The Justice Department on Thursday confirmed Sessions had two encounters with Russia's ambassador in July and September, including a meeting in his U.S. Senate office.

"The American people deserve a full investigation into whether Sessions perjured himself and if he is indeed fit to serve as our nation's highest law enforcement official," ACLU Director Anthony Romero said in a statement. "No one is above the law” certainly not those sworn to uphold it."