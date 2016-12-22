Aid Group Expects to Finish Aleppo Evacuations Thursday

The final evacuations of civilians and rebels from Aleppo, Syria, are expected to be completed Thursday, bringing an end to a weeklong operation to give the government full control of the important northern city for the first time since 2012.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been assisting with the evacuations and said convoys involving dozens of buses would be taking people out of eastern Aleppo throughout the day.

The ICRC said the last hospital patients in eastern Aleppo were evacuated along with others in need of urgent medical care Wednesday.

Depending on the source, an estimated 25,000-35,000 people have left Aleppo. Hundreds more people have left Foua and Kefraya, villages in Idlib province besieged by the rebels that the government insisted be included in an evacuation agreement.

Meanwhile, the United Nations released a report Wednesday saying an airstrike was responsible for devastating an aid convoy in Urem al-Kubra, near Aleppo, in September.

That attack killed least 10 people, injured 22 others and destroyed 17 aid trucks.

The U.N. said it could not conclude whether the airstrike was a deliberate hit or who was responsible for it. The inquiry found that only aircraft belonging to the Syria, Russia or a U.S.-led coalition were capable of such an attack, and that rebel forces were not.

U.S. officials have said they believe Russia was responsible, but the Russian government has denied it was involved.

Also Wednesday, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution to set up an independent panel to investigate possible war crimes in the nearly 6-year-old Syrian conflict.

The measure says the panel will prepare files for possible criminal proceedings in “national, regional or international courts or tribunals.”

It notes repeated calls by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the U.N.’s human rights office for the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court. Russia and China have used their veto power to reject several such Security Council resolutions.

Human rights groups applauded the General Assembly’s move, but Syria and ally Russia denounced it. Syria’s ambassador to the U.N., Bashar Jaafari called it a “flagrant interference in the internal affairs of a U.N.-member state.”