Amazon Founder Gives $1 Million to Support Press Freedom

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has promised to donate $1 million to support press freedom, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced Tuesday.

"This generous gift will help us continue to grow, to offer our legal and educational support to many more news organizations, and to expand our services to independent journalists, nonprofit newsrooms and documentary filmmakers," Reporters Committee Chairman David Boardman said. "We'll also be better positioned to help local newsrooms, the places hit hardest by the disruption in the news industry and whose survival is every bit as crucial to American democracy as those entities headquartered in Washington and New York."

The gift from Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post newspaper, is the largest the organization has ever received.

The Reporters Committee also announced that it will support First Look Media and help administer its Media Press Freedom Defense Fund of up to $6 million. First Look Media was established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Bezos and Omidyar have cited a need for efforts to support an independent press.

Last month, Omidyar's philanthropy, the Omidyar Network, promised $100 million over the next three years to support journalism and fight fake news.