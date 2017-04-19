Accessibility links

American Revolution Museum Opens in Philadelphia

Members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment Fife and Drum Corp march during opening ceremonies for the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, April 19, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA — 

The Museum of the American Revolution has opened its doors in Philadelphia, with fife and drum music, colorful colonial re-enactors and the blessing of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Wednesday's grand opening festivities traversed three spots in historic Philadelphia, starting at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier.

A fife and drum corps provided an 18th century soundtrack as re-enactors marched to Independence Hall.

Current and former governors of states making up the 13 original colonies gave toasts.

Another march led to the new museum for the official dedication and performances including songs from the Broadway hit "Hamilton.''

Biden told the crowd the museum is an important reminder of "how we got where we are.''

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the opening ceremony for the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, April 19, 2017.

