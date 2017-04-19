Another Member of Minority Religious Sect Slain in Pakistan

Unknown assailants in Pakistan have stabbed to death a university professor who was an Ahmadi Muslim, a minority group often considered the country's most persecuted religious sect.

Police in the eastern city of Lahore said Tuesday that they had found the body of Tahira Abdullah, 61, in the residential colony of the University of Punjab. She lay in a pool of blood, with stab wounds on her face and neck, officers said.

The microbiology professor was retired but continued to teach at the university, one of Pakistan's oldest and most prestigious institutions.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing. Counterterrorism experts joined the police investigating the case.

Abdullah was the third high-profile member of Pakistan's Ahmadi community to be assassinated in the last three weeks. All of the killings took place in or around Lahore, capital of Punjab province, Pakistan's most populous region and the political stronghold of Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif.

Founded in 19th century

The Ahmadi (or Ahmadiyyah) Muslim community was founded in Punjab near the end of the 19th century. It has millions of members worldwide, but is reviled by the overwhelming majority of Pakistani Muslims because of doctrinal differences.

An Ahmadi doctor of veterinary medicine was killed in Lahore earlier this month, while gunmen in the city of Nankana shot dead a prominent member of the local Ahmadi community late last month.

Both of the earlier killings were claimed by Jamaatul Ahrar, an offshoot of the extremist Pakistani Taliban. Sunni extremists in Pakistan consider Ahmadis heretics and claim violence against them is justified.

The lawyer killed in Nankana was a relative of professor Abdus Salam, a renowned theoretical physicist who was Pakistan's first Nobel laureate.

Salam fled from Pakistan in 1974, five years before his Nobel award, to protest enactment of a constitutional amendment declaring members of the Ahmadi community were non-Muslims. He lived in Britain until his death in 1996.