Accessibility links

Languages
Arts & Entertainment

'Hidden Figures' Shocks Screen Actors Guild Awards

  • Associated Press
Octavia Spencer, from left, Janelle Monae, and Taraji P. Henson accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Hidden Figures" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, Jan. 29, 20

Octavia Spencer, from left, Janelle Monae, and Taraji P. Henson accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Hidden Figures" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, Jan. 29, 20

The cast of “Hidden Figures” took top honors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where much of the evening was dominated by protest against President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order.

The best ensemble win for the African-American mathematician drama was a major surprise. Though the Oscar front-runner “La La Land” wasn't nominated in the category, most expected the award to be between “Moonlight” or “Manchester by the Sea.”

Several Oscar favorites further cemented their front-runner status, including Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali. But best actor went to Denzel Washington for his performance in “Fences,” an upset over Casey Affleck.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG