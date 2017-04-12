April 12, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A displaced man sits on the ruins of a destroyed building outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq.
2
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) gestures toward Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai after presenting her with honorary Canadian citizenship during a ceremony in the Library of Parliament on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario.
3
A girl takes part in a local lenten ritual called "Moriones" in Mogpog, Marinduque, Philippines.
4
People look at huge Easter eggs as they walk in the open air festival in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Your opinion
Show comments