Day in Photos

April 12, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A displaced man sits on the ruins of a destroyed building outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq.
Canada&#39;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) gestures toward Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai after presenting her with honorary Canadian citizenship during a ceremony in the Library of Parliament on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario.
A girl takes part in a local lenten ritual called &quot;Moriones&quot; in Mogpog, Marinduque, Philippines.
People look at huge Easter eggs as they walk in the open air festival in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine.
