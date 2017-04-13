Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

April 13, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Yemenis present documents in order to receive food rations provided in Sana&#39;a, Yemen.
1

Yemenis present documents in order to receive food rations provided in Sana'a, Yemen.

Two female penitents have coffee during the procession of the &quot;Exaltacion de La Santa Cruz&quot; brotherhood, during Holy Week in Zaragoza, northern Spain.
2

Two female penitents have coffee during the procession of the "Exaltacion de La Santa Cruz" brotherhood, during Holy Week in Zaragoza, northern Spain.

Girls dressed in traditional costumes run as men throw water on them as part of Easter celebrations in Mezokovesd, Hungary.
3

Girls dressed in traditional costumes run as men throw water on them as part of Easter celebrations in Mezokovesd, Hungary.

Revelers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.
4

Revelers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG