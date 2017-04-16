April 16, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People take part in the Color Run 2017 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Front.
Some 662 people dressed as 'The Tramp' pose for a group picture to mark the first anniversary of Chaplin’s World By Grevin, and Charlie Chaplin’s birthday in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland.
Jewish participants and their sympathizers hold a banner (down) with a text, 'March for Life Hungary' during a demonstration on the oldest Hungarian bridge the 'Lanchid' (Chain Bridge) in Budapest. The "March for Life" commemorates the anniversary of the Holocaust that caused the death of thousands of victims who were deported to the concentration camps by the Nazis.
Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
