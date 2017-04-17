April 17, 2017

An early morning runner passes the shadow of the Washington Monument in the reflecting pool on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
A girl is splashed with water by boys following a Polish Wet Easter Monday tradition, in Wilamowice, Poland.
U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division fire artillery in support of Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State militants from their base east of Mosul.
An elderly North Korean man is silhouetted against a model of the Unha 3, a space launch vehicle, displayed at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang.
Load more
Show comments
Your opinion
Show comments