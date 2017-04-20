Day in Photos

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
An Indian tribal woman reacts after an earthen pot filled with water falls off her head during a hundred-meter run event with water pots on head, in the Suwori Tribal festival in Boko, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) west of Gauhati.
2
Small leaves of a bush are frost-covered after a cold night in Frankfurt, Germany.
3
Russia's Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack David Fischer, members of the main crew of the 51/52 expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), blasts off to the International Space Station from the launch pad at the at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
4
AeroMobil display their latest prototype of a flying car, in Monaco.Wings of the light frame plane can be fold back. The company says it is planning to accept first pre-orders for the vehicle as soon as later this year.
Your opinion
Show comments