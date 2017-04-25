A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Syrian boy stands against a bullet-riddled wall in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.
A woman carries earthen pots to fill them with drinking water on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Ajmer, Rajasthan, India.
Cuirassier presidential guards descend the steps of the monument to the unknown soldier during a ceremony to mark Italy's Liberation day, in Rome, Italy.
