Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands beside the classic invalid carriage, as she hosts a ceremony to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Motability, at Windsor Castle, west of London.
A hippopotamus is sprayed with water on a hot summer day at Anna National Zoological Park in Chennai, India.
A gust of wind messes up Pope Francis' cape as he leaves with Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza and Archbishop Georg Ganswein at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter Square at the Vatican.
A broken clock hangs on a wall in a school in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant Ukraine.
