Sergei Bobkov paints Siberian cedar nut oil onto a life-size sculpture of Pallas's Cat, which he made from Siberian cedar wood shavings using more than 700 thousand pieces over four years.
A group of students pose for a photo wearing 1970's style school uniforms as part of an educational initiative available to visitors to the Naksan 'art village' in Seoul.
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France.
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq.
