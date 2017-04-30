Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

April 30, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Catholic penitents of the Ujue Virgin carrying a crucifix decorated with flowers take part in a pilgrimage from Tafalla and other villages to the small town of Ujue, northern Spain.
1

Catholic penitents of the Ujue Virgin carrying a crucifix decorated with flowers take part in a pilgrimage from Tafalla and other villages to the small town of Ujue, northern Spain.

Mercedes&#39; Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi.
2

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi.

People holding colored smoke flares take part in a festive event in Minsk, Belarus.
3

People holding colored smoke flares take part in a festive event in Minsk, Belarus.

Competitors receive scores during a beard and moustache competition at the Ecomusee d&#39;Alsace in Ungersheim, France.
4

Competitors receive scores during a beard and moustache competition at the Ecomusee d'Alsace in Ungersheim, France.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG