Catholic penitents of the Ujue Virgin carrying a crucifix decorated with flowers take part in a pilgrimage from Tafalla and other villages to the small town of Ujue, northern Spain.
Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi.
People holding colored smoke flares take part in a festive event in Minsk, Belarus.
Competitors receive scores during a beard and moustache competition at the Ecomusee d'Alsace in Ungersheim, France.
