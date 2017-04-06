April 6, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Construction workers eat lunch near a board with an artist's impression of the central business district, outside a construction site in Beijing, China.
2
Kashmiri boatmen paddle a shikara across Dal Lake amid dense fog following rainfall in Srinagar, India.
3
Zoologist Marta Llanes caresses baby chimpanzee Anuma II, left, while Ada hangs on to her leg, at Llanes' apartment, in Havana, Cuba. She has forgiven them every transgression. The 62-year-old zoologist has cared for 10 baby chimps in her central Havana apartment since she started work at the city zoo in 1983.
4
Palestinians look at Devil Rays on a beach in Gaza City.
