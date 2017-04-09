April 9, 2017

Soldiers and Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France.
People attend a memorial ceremony at Sergels Torg plaza in Stockholm, near a department store where a truck drove into two days before. Four people died and fifteen were injured.
A woman lights a candle during the Palm Sunday Mass inside the St. Peter's Cathedral in the High-Petrovsky monastery in Moscow, Russia.
Planes take part in the final joint Saudi and Sudanese Air Force exercise at Merowe Airport in Merowe, Northern State, Sudan.
