Argentina Spy Chief Cleared of Odebrecht Wrongdoing

Argentina’s spy chief has been cleared of wrongdoing after news reports linked him to the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil’s history.

The decision was announced Thursday after a prosecutor decided not to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that cleared spy chief Gustavo Arribas.

La Nacion newspaper reported earlier this year that Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht paid Arribas nearly $600,000 in 2013 through a black market money dealer who has since accepted a plea bargain.

La Nacion alleged the money was deposited into a Swiss bank account.

Arribas denied the reports and said he only received $70,000 as part of a real estate deal in Brazil.

Odebrecht is a key company embroiled in the so-called “Car Wash” probe into an alleged kickback scheme at Brazil’s state-run Petrobras oil company.

