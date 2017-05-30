Ariana Grande to Perform at Benefit for Manchester Bombing Victims

U.S. pop star Ariana Grande will perform at a benefit concert in Manchester for victims of last week's deadly bomb attack in the city, her publicist announced Tuesday.

The "One Love Manchester'' show, to be held Sunday at the city's Old Trafford cricket, will also feature artists such as Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.



A May 22 suicide bombing in the lobby of Manchester Arena just after a concert by Grande killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others. Many of the victims were young girls, a large part of Grande's fan base. Others were parents who had gone to meet their children after the concert.

Police have identified the attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Manchester native, and are working to piece together his movements in the final weeks before the bombing as well as who else may have been involved.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Abedi's brother and father also were arrested in Libya last week where they are being held. A spokesman said that the brother, Hashim, was aware of Abedi's plans to attack.