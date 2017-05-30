Accessibility links

Ariana Grande to Perform at Benefit for Manchester Bombing Victims

  • VOA News
FILE - Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for "Hairspray Live!" at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California.

U.S. pop star Ariana Grande will perform at a benefit concert in Manchester for victims of last week's deadly bomb attack in the city, her publicist announced Tuesday.

The "One Love Manchester'' show, to be held Sunday at the city's Old Trafford cricket, will also feature artists such as Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.


A May 22 suicide bombing in the lobby of Manchester Arena just after a concert by Grande killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others. Many of the victims were young girls, a large part of Grande's fan base. Others were parents who had gone to meet their children after the concert.

Police have identified the attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Manchester native, and are working to piece together his movements in the final weeks before the bombing as well as who else may have been involved.

Flowers and tributes to the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena fill St Ann's Square in Manchester, Britain, May 29, 2017.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Abedi's brother and father also were arrested in Libya last week where they are being held. A spokesman said that the brother, Hashim, was aware of Abedi's plans to attack.

