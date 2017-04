U.S. President Trump sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looks to shore up assets in the South China Sea as ASEAN continues to negotiate a code of conduct with Beijing. Myanmar’s leader says there’s no ethnic cleansing of Rohingya, but others object. Plus, Japan tries to rekindle ties with South Korea. VOA’s Steve Miller gives you a glimpse at what happened April 3-7, 2017.