Assad: Chemical Attack '100 Percent Fabrication'

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remained defiant Thursday in the face of reports about a chemical attack on Syrians last week, calling the allegations a “100 percent fabrication.”

In an interview with the AFP news agency, Assad said Syria’s military had given up all its chemical weapons.

“Our impression is that the West, mainly the United States, is hand-in-glove with the terrorists. They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," he said.

The U.S. carried out a missile attack last week on the Syrian air base believed to be the source of the chemical weapons.

The United States has said that the Syrian military carried out the chemical attack on civilians in the country’s Idlib Province, leaving scores dead, including women and children.

Earlier this week, The National Security Council released a report calling Syria's "unacceptable" use of outlawed chemical weapons a clear threat to the world. It accused both Syria and Russia of attempting to "confuse the world community about who is responsible for using chemical weapons against the Syrian people," both on this occasion and previously.

On Wednesday, Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad the deadly chemical attack.

The draft resolution sought to condemn the gas attack and strengthen an international investigation into what happened.

Russia's U.N. deputy envoy Vladimir Safronkov rejected the draft resolution, saying it "appointed the guilty party prior to an independent and objective investigation."