Audio of Trump Travel Ban Hearing to Be Broadcast Live

People across the country will get to listen in real time to arguments over President Donald Trump's revised travel ban before a federal appeals court.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that C-SPAN will get to carry live audio of the May 8 arguments in Richmond, Virginia. The 4th Circuit doesn't typically post audio of arguments until after the hearing.



The Trump administration is appealing a ruling in Maryland that blocked the part of the travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.



A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled on May 15 to examine another lawsuit blocking Trump's revised travel ban. Video of that hearing will also be broadcast live on C-SPAN.