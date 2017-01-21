Protesters Around World Rally in Solidarity With Women's March in Washington

As protesters gathered in Washington and other U.S. cities the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the U.S. President, marches were also being held in other nations around the world.

Like the demonstration in the U.S. capital, many of those protests were sparked by concern over women’s rights, other civil rights, and environmental issues as Trump begins his term.

In Australia, thousands of protesters marched on the American consulate in Sydney to challenge what rally organizers called the “hateful rhetoric” of the new U.S. president, accusing Trump of “normalizing sexism and racism.”

“I am outraged when I look at the appointments of the cabinet members. I mean this is really stupidity taking over the world. This has global implications,” said one female participant.

“I think it is terrifying and I think it is only going to get worse; what is going to happen in the Middle East, United Nations’ organizations (and) institutions, NATO. The world as we know it is in for a terrible, terrible time,” said protester.

Author and Australian television personality Tracey Spicer told the crowd they were part of a global movement.

“Today we celebrate the power of all women and issue a clarion call for human rights, dignity and civility. Our call will echo through 600 cities across seven continents,” Spicer said.

According to the website of The Women’s March on Washington, nearly 700 “sister marches” with an estimated 2 million participants were scheduled Saturday.

"There's no difference between women who are in the U.S. and here," Rachael Mwikali, who helped organize a march in Nairobi told Reuters.

"The American women, they are not alone in this," she said. "We are together."

Other African countries where demonstrations were planned include Nigeria, South Africa, Malawi and Madagascar.

Marches are scheduled to take place on every continent, including Antarctica, where “eco-minded visitors on an expedition ship” planned to march aboard the ship while off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.