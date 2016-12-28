Bahrain Activist Released from Jail Pending Trial

Prominent Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab has been released from prison pending a trial on charges of circulating inaccurate information and posting a series of insults on Twitter.

Rajab's lawyer said his client was released after a long court hearing on Wednesday. Rajab's release comes after numerous requests to be freed due to recurring health problems.

A judicial source said the court postponed his trial until January 23.

Rajab was arrested in June for the tweets. He is also under investigation for letters that were published in his name by The New York Times and the French newspaper Le Monde while he was incarcerated.

Unrest has plagued the mostly-Shi'ite island nation since 2011.