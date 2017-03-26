Bahrain Smashes Terror Cell Planning to Kill Top Officials

Authorities in Bahrain say they have smashed a terror cell responsible for last month's bus attack and planning to murder senior officials.

The state-run news agency quoted interior ministry officials Sunday as saying 14 people were arrested.

The officials say the suspects were backed by two exiled Bahrainis living in Iran. Some of the suspects were trained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard or Iraqi terrorists.

Bahraini officials say those arrested Sunday were responsible for the February 26 bus bombing in Bahrain that wounded five policemen.

Tension has been simmering in the Shi'ite-led kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 when the government began cracking down on protesters demanding free elections.