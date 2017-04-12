Accessibility links

Bangladesh Hangs Three Extremists

  • VOA News

FILE - Attorney General of Bangladesh, Mahbubey Alam, center, walks out of the Supreme Court after the hearing of a review petition relating to the death sentence of Harkatul Jihad leader, Mufti Abdul Hannan, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The court upheld the death sentence against Hannan and two of his accomplices found guilty of orchestrating a 2004 grenade attack against Bangladesh-born British High Commissioner, Anwar Choudhury, as he visited a popular Islamic shrine in the north-eastern city of Sylhet.

Bangladesh hanged three extremists Wednesday who were found guilty of a 2004 grenade attack on a British diplomat.

Early last year the High Court dismissed the appeals of Mufti Abdul Hannan, chief of the banned group Harkatul Jihad al-Islami, and two of his followers. The three were convicted of attacking Anwar Choudhury, who at the time of the attack, was British high commissioner to Bangladesh.

Choudhury survived the grenade attack, which took place as he visited a Sufi shrine in the northeastern city of Sylhet. Three worshippers at the shrine were killed.

The three men were convicted in 2008 of murder and of planning the attack, and were sentenced to death. Two other militants were sentenced to life in prison.

