Bangladesh Hangs Three Extremists

Bangladesh hanged three extremists Wednesday who were found guilty of a 2004 grenade attack on a British diplomat.

Early last year the High Court dismissed the appeals of Mufti Abdul Hannan, chief of the banned group Harkatul Jihad al-Islami, and two of his followers. The three were convicted of attacking Anwar Choudhury, who at the time of the attack, was British high commissioner to Bangladesh.

Choudhury survived the grenade attack, which took place as he visited a Sufi shrine in the northeastern city of Sylhet. Three worshippers at the shrine were killed.

The three men were convicted in 2008 of murder and of planning the attack, and were sentenced to death. Two other militants were sentenced to life in prison.