'Beauty and the Beast' Shelved in Malaysia Despite Approval

Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new movie "Beauty and the Beast" in Malaysia, even though film censors say it has been approved with a minor cut involving a "gay moment."



The country's two main cinema chains say the movie, due for screening Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely. No reason was given.



Film Censorship Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid says he doesn't know why the film was postponed as it has been approved by the board after a minor gay scene was axed. He said Tuesday that scenes promoting homosexuality were forbidden and that the film was given a P13 rating, which requires parental guidance for children under 13 years of age.



Disney officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.