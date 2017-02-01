Accessibility links

Beyonce Announces Pregnancy on Instagram

  • VOA News
Jay-Z presents the Video Vanguard Award to Beyonce as he holds their daughter Blue Ivy during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California Aug. 24, 2014.

Pop star Beyonce is expecting twins with husband, rapper Jay-Z.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," Beyonce announced in a post on her Instagram page.

The post shows a photo of the pop star holding her baby bump. She is surrounded by flowers and a transparent pale green veil covers her face. The post is signed " The Carters".


Beyonce and Jay-Z have a daugher named Blue Ivy who turned five years old on January 7. The couple has been married since 2008.

