Beyonce Announces Pregnancy on Instagram

Pop star Beyonce is expecting twins with husband, rapper Jay-Z.



"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," Beyonce announced in a post on her Instagram page.

The post shows a photo of the pop star holding her baby bump. She is surrounded by flowers and a transparent pale green veil covers her face. The post is signed " The Carters".



Beyonce and Jay-Z have a daugher named Blue Ivy who turned five years old on January 7. The couple has been married since 2008.