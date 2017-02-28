Blast Kills One in Somali Capital

Officials in Somalia say an explosion from improvised explosive device planted in a car killed one person in the capital, Mogadishu, early Tuesday.

A security source said the unidentified victim was apparently traveling to work in the car. Several others were reportedly injured in the blast.

The car exploded in the Waberi district just north of Mogadishu airport.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, but explosions and assassinations in Somalia are often claimed bythe Al-Shabab militant group.

On Monday, four Somali soldiers were wounded after a car they were chasing exploded at a checkpoint near Mogadishu.

Occupants in the car were reportedly involved in an attempted assassination of a civil servant. During the chase, gunmen in the car fired on police, seriously wounding an officer.

Tuesday's attack comes as a high-level meeting began at Mogadishu airport attended by Somalileaders and international community members.

The aim of the meeting is to take steps to avert possible famine in the country.

President Mohamed Abdillahi Farmajo told the meeting that preparing for the droughts will a main priory for his government.