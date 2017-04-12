Nigerian Security Thwarts Boko Haram Plans to Attack Embassies

Nigerian security officials say they have thwarted a plan by terror group Boko Haram to attack the British and American embassies in the capital.

Nigeria's Department of State Services says it has arrested five members of Boko Haram who had planned the attack late last month.

"The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other Western interests in Abuja," it said in an emailed statement.

The embassies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Boko Haram has killed at least 18,000 people since its insurgency began in 2009. It is not known how many Nigerian soldiers and civilians who fought alongside them have lost their lives.