Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Powerful Bomb Causes Many Casualties in Northwest Pakistan

  • Ayaz Gul
FILE - Pakistani security officials and local residents gathered in January at the site of a bomb at a market in Parachinar, the capital of Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border, Jan. 21, 2017.

FILE - Pakistani security officials and local residents gathered in January at the site of a bomb at a market in Parachinar, the capital of Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border, Jan. 21, 2017.

See comments

ISLAMABAD — 

Officials in Pakistan say a powerful bomb ripped through a busy market in a northwestern tribal town on the Afghan border, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30 others.

Witnesses and local politicians say the blast in Parachinar, the administrative center of the semi-autonomous Kurram tribal district, was aimed at a Shi'ite mosque.

Officials say a suicide bomber carried out the attack, although there has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

Many people have been seriously wounded and residents fear the death toll will rise.

Military helicopters have been sent to the remote tribal area for speedy evacuation of victims, said an army statement.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG