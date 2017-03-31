Powerful Bomb Causes Many Casualties in Northwest Pakistan

Officials in Pakistan say a powerful bomb ripped through a busy market in a northwestern tribal town on the Afghan border, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30 others.

Witnesses and local politicians say the blast in Parachinar, the administrative center of the semi-autonomous Kurram tribal district, was aimed at a Shi'ite mosque.

Officials say a suicide bomber carried out the attack, although there has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

Many people have been seriously wounded and residents fear the death toll will rise.

Military helicopters have been sent to the remote tribal area for speedy evacuation of victims, said an army statement.

