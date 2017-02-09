Boris Johnson Gives Up Dual Citizenship in US

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has given up his U.S. citizenship, according to a list from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Johnson was born 52 years ago in New York, when his father was attending graduate school at Columbia University. Johnson was a dual citizen until last year when he renounced his U.S. citizenship.

It isn’t known exactly when Johnson gave up his citizenship because the list is published quarterly, and he hasn’t yet publicly mentioned his decision.

Johnson has run into trouble with U.S. tax authorities in the past, and in 2015 he was forced to pay a tax bill on the sale of his London home, which he called “absolutely outrageous” since he hadn’t lived in the U.S. since he was five years old.

U.S. tax law, which differs from most other countries, forces U.S. citizens to pay taxes on income regardless of where they live or where the money is earned.

The conservative Johnson became the British foreign secretary last year after the country voted to break ties with the European Union.

Prior to serving as foreign secretary, Johnson was mayor of London.