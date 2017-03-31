Brazil's Temer Sees Approval Rate Drop to 10 Percent

A new poll shows the popularity of Brazilian President Michel Temer falling to just 10 percent.



The Instituto Ibope poll published on Friday also finds that 55 percent of Brazilians believe Temer's performance as president is either bad or terrible.



In December, Temer's approval was at 13 percent and his disapproval was at 46 percent.



Brazil's top electoral court next week will start deciding whether the ticket that elected Temer and former President Dilma Rousseff in 2014 should be annulled due to alleged illegal campaign financing. That could lead to his removal.



Ibope interviewed 2,000 people and the poll's margin of error is 2 percentage points.