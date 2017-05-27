Accessibility links

Poll: UK Conservative Party's Lead Narrows to 10 Points

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party's lead over the opposition Labor Party has narrowed to 10 percentage points, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper on Saturday.

Opinium said May's lead had slipped from 13 percentage points on May 16 and 19 percentage points at the start of the campaign.

The Conservatives were on 45 percent, down one percentage point since Opinium's last survey, and Labor were on 35 percent. The online poll of 2,002 people was carried out between May 23 and 24.

