Britain Irritated by US Intel Leaks

Britain is criticizing U.S. intelligence officials for leaking information to journalists after a suicide attack Monday in Manchester.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she had lodged a complaint with the United States after details about the Manchester attack were published by U.S. media outlets before being released by British authorities.

"The British police have been very clear they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise,” Rudd said on BBC Radio 4's Today program.

“So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources, and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again.”

Details about the suicide attack, including the death toll and the attacker’s identity were published by several U.S. media companies and attributed to anonymous U.S. officials.

Rudd said after the Manchester attack and the subsequent leaking of information, she would review how the country’s intelligence is shared. She noted, though, that the leaks had not harmed the British investigation.