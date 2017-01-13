Britain’s Lord Snowdon Dies at 86

Lord Snowdon, former husband of Britain’s Princess Margaret, died peacefully at his home Friday at the age of 86.

Snowdon, born Antony Armstrong-Jones, was a photographer and filmmaker when he married the princess in 1960 in the first-ever televised royal wedding. Snowdon was one of the most successful photographers in Britain and one of the few members of the royal family to have an outside job.

He was named the Earl of Snowdon a year after the couple married and a month before their first child, David, was born.

Snowdon and the princess divorced in 1978, although he stayed on good terms with his former wife and the rest of the royal family, working as a photographer for Buckingham Palace.

He had a hard time transforming from a bohemian member of the London art scene into a polished member of the royal family, and friends said he became happier after the divorce when he was free to live life as he chose.

Margaret died in 2002.