Massive Explosion Reported at Concert Arena in Manchester, England

British police reported a massive explosion Monday in an arena in Manchester where a rock concert had just ended.

Few details are available, but authorities are warning people to stay away from the area.

British police say there are a number of confirmed fatalities, as well as multiple injuries, according to Reuters.

The blast took place moments after pop star Ariana Grande finished a show.

Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion and that people started running everywhere.

A spokesman for Grande said, "Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened," according to Reuters.