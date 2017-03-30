Accessibility links

Britain's Young Royals Promote Conversation on Mental Health

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends the launch of Maternal Mental Health Films ahead of Mother's Day with Best Beginnings and Heads Together at The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

LONDON — 

Prince William, his wife Kate and his brother Prince Harry are spearheading a campaign to encourage people to talk openly about mental health issues.

The young royals released 10 films Thursday as part of their Heads Together campaign to change the national conversation on mental health.

The videos feature celebrities and members of the public talking about the breakthrough conversation that helped them come to terms with their mental health problems.

The former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff and former Prime Minister Tony Blair's spin doctor Alastair Campbell are among those seen speaking about their experiences of anxiety or depression.

The films can be viewed on the Heads Together website and YouTube page.

