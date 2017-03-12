Bus Runs into Crowd in Haiti, 34 Killed

At least 34 people have been killed after a bus involved in a hit-and-run accident veered into a crowd Sunday in the Haitian city of Gonaives, officials say.

The vehicle first knocked over two pedestrians, killing one. Then as the driver tried to flee the scene, he rammed the bus into a band of street musicians, leaving 33 of them dead at the scene. Another 17 people were injured in the crash.

Gonaives is located 150 kilometers north of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

"The people who were not victims of the accident tried to burn the bus with the passengers inside," said Faustin Joseph, civic protection coordinator for the department of Artibonite, where Gonaives, the regional capital, is located.

"The bus, the passengers and the driver were all placed into the care" of the local authorities, Joseph said.

In a statement, Haitian President Jovenel Moise "expressed his deep sadness following the terrible accident."

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.