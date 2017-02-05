Cameroon Beats Egypt 2-1 to Clinch African Nations Cup Soccer Title for 5th Time

Cameroon beat seven-time champion Egypt 2-1 in the final match of African Nations Football Cup in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday. It is the fifth time for Cameroon to claim the trophy.



Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Elneny put his team ahead when he scored in the 25th minute of the first half.

Cameroon's Nicolas Nkoulou leveled the score in the second half with a header, then Vincent Aboubakar scored the decisive goal about three minutes before the final whistle.

Support for the Egyptian team was little noticed as the majority of the nearly 40,000 soccer fans who packed up the stadium in Gabon's capital, Libreville, supported Cameroon.