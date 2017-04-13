Accessibility links

Malala Becomes Honorary Canadian, Notes Trudeau's Tattoos

  • Associated Press

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) gestures towards Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai after presenting her with honorary Canadian citizenship during a ceremony in the Library of Parliament on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, April 12, 2017.

OTTAWA — 

Malala Yousafzai is using her honorary Canadian citizenship to call on the country's leaders to take real action to improve educational opportunities for girls.

The teenage Nobel prize winner spoke to the Canadian Parliament after becoming an honorary citizen Wednesday. She asked lawmakers to make education for girls a top priority when it hosts the G-7 summit next year.

Yousafzai was 15 when she shot in the head by Taliban militants in Pakistan in 2012. She was targeted due to her advocacy for women's education.

Yousafzai was originally scheduled to receive the honor on October 22, 2014, but the ceremony was cancelled after a gunman attacked Canada's Parliament Hill that day.

The 19-year-old also spoke of her friends' excitement for her to meet youthful Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She smiled while referencing Trudeau's tattoos and practice of yoga.

