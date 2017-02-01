Accessibility links

Funeral for 3 Quebec City Mosque Victims to Be Held in Montreal

  • VOA News
People pay their respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honor of the victims of a shooting in a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Jan. 30, 2017.

Canadian officials will hold a public funeral Thursday for three of the six victims of Sunday's Quebec City mosque shootings.

The funerals for Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti will be held at a 5,000-seat hockey arena in Montreal's Olympic Park. Their remains will then be repatriated to their native countries because of insufficient Muslim burial space in Quebec City.

Abdelkrim and Belkacemi were from Algeria, while Thabti was from Tunisia.

Thursday's service also will include prayers for the other three victims: Azzeddine Soufiane, Mamadou Tanou and Ibrahima Barry. The three will be memorialized and buried near Quebec City.

The shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, has been arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder, using a restricted firearm.

