Car Bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominated South Wounds Dozens

Suspected insurgents in Thailand have detonated a car bomb outside a busy shopping center in the south of the country, ripping the building apart and injuring dozens of people.

A military spokesman says insurgents first set off firecrackers as a distraction before triggering the car bomb Tuesday at the mall's entrance in the city of Pattani.

A list of injured posted at Pattani Hospital's emergency room indicated 37 people were wounded.

Muslim separatists have waged a bloody insurgency for years in Thailand's three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country.