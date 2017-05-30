Car Bombing Kills 13 in Iraq

A car bomb has exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, killing at least 13 people and wounding 24 others.

The bombing late Monday comes just three days into the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims flock to cafes and restaurants after a whole day of fasting.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iraqi officials said involved apparently remotely detonated explosives inside a parked car.

Islamic State was also responsible for a big truck bombing during Ramadan last year that killed hundreds of people.