Career Prosecutor Nominated to Head US Office of Special Counsel

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Henry Kerner, vice president of a nonpartisan watchdog agency, as special counsel in the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency that protects employee rights.

Kerner is the vice president of a watchdog group called Cause of Action that monitors and reports on federal government waste, fraud and abuse.

Kerner, a career prosecutor, previously served on the staffs of the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, both of which investigate inefficiency in government.

Kerner's nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

The Office of Special Counsel is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency that protects federal employees from prohibited personnel practices, such as reprisals for whistle-blowing.