Caribbean Sets Record with More Than 29 Million Visitors

Caribbean tourism officials say the region received a record number of visitors last year as arrivals topped 29 million. But they say they expect a slight drop this year because of the uncertainty surrounding actions that U.S. President Donald Trump might take.



The majority of last year's visitors came from the U.S., although the region also saw an 11 percent growth in visitors from Europe and the United Kingdom.

The secretary general for the Caribbean Tourism Organization said Thursday that the growth was uneven. Hugh Riley said some islands saw no increase while others recorded a 19 percent jump.



Officials said the Caribbean also received a record 26.3 million cruise ship arrivals.



In 2015, some 26.3 million people visited the Caribbean.